Is Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) Expensive At $15.34? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) saw 3,270,287 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.34 trading at -$0.24 or -1.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $654.78 Million. That closing price of BTX’s stock is at a discount of -425.88% from its 52-week high price of $80.67 and is indicating a premium of 80.18% from its 52-week low price of $3.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -28.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -28.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.29% for stock’s current value.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -110.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc is the top institutional holder at BTX for having 46.83 Thousand shares of worth $174.19 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 22.85 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16963 shares of worth $63.1 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $55.8 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.