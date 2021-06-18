Is Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB), -43.89% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw 2.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $152.85 trading at $2.15 or 1.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $90.24B. That most recent trading price of ABNB’s stock is at a discount of -43.89% from its 52-week high price of $219.94 and is indicating a premium of 20.51% from its 52-week low price of $121.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.43%, in the last five days ABNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $152.85 price level, adding 1.26% to its value on the day. Airbnb Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.13% in past 5-day. Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) showed a performance of 11.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.98 million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Airbnb Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.74% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

27 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.23 billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.89 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.01% institutions for Airbnb Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at ABNB for having 5.83 million shares of worth $1.1 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 3.67 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $689.94 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.06 million shares of worth $951.06 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $305.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.