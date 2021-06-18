Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) -5.37% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.2400?

In recent trading session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) saw 51.18 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.70 trading at $0.29 or 20.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $464.81M. That most recent trading price of GERN’s stock is at a discount of -38.82% from its 52-week high price of $2.36 and is indicating a premium of 28.24% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.57%, in the last five days GERN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $1.70 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. Geron Corporation’s shares saw a change of -11.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.37% in past 5-day. Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) showed a performance of -2.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.84 million shares which calculate 16.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -311.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -76.47% for stock’s current value.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Geron Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.57% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $43k and $108k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 39.50% while estimating it to be -44.40% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.23% institutions for Geron Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GERN for having 30.13 million shares of worth $47.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 26.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.84 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.94 million shares of worth $17.32 million or 3.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.