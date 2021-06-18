Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares surges 6.44% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 3,491,557 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $153.24 trading at $7.12 or 4.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.48 Billion. That closing price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -33.29% from its 52-week high price of $204.25 and is indicating a premium of 85.96% from its 52-week low price of $21.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.87%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jun 15 when the stock touched $163.78 price level, adding 6.44% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 234.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.33% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of 25.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.38 Million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1529.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 897.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1079.27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1854.33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1110.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 604.3% for stock’s current value.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $152.76 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 198.1% while estimating it to be 281.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 709.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.04%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 248 institutions for Futu Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 3.34 Million shares of worth $530.46 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, LLC, which was holding about 3.29 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $522.25 Million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and New Economy Fund (The) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 493508 shares of worth $78.38 Million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 315.48 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $50.1 Million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.