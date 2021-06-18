Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) 12.21% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) saw 1,147,171 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.27 trading at -$0.17 or -2.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $530.44 Million. That closing price of FOA’s stock is at a discount of -40.87% from its 52-week high price of $11.65 and is indicating a premium of 12.21% from its 52-week low price of $7.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 612.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +63.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 45.1% for stock’s current value.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -531% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%