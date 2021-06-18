Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Takes -2.95% Drop, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw 12,960,163 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at -$0.02 or -2.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.68 Million. That closing price of FAMI’s stock is at a discount of -425.53% from its 52-week high price of $2.47 and is indicating a premium of 36.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.95%, in the last five days FAMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jun 11 when the stock touched $0.565 price level, adding 16.27% to its value on the day. Farmmi, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.42% in past 5-day. Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) showed a performance of 21.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.52 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 292.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Farmmi, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FAMI for having 375.2 Thousand shares of worth $408.97 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 90.12 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.23 Thousand.