Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Is Down -9.14% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.88 trading at $0.11 or 2.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.44M. That most recent trading price of EEIQ’s stock is at a discount of -621.31% from its 52-week high price of $35.20 and is indicating a premium of 26.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.30%, in the last five days EEIQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $4.88 price level, adding 22.42% to its value on the day. Elite Education Group International Limited’s shares saw a change of 19.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.47% in past 5-day. Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) showed a performance of -9.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27100.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 81.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.59% institutions for Elite Education Group International Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the top institutional holder at EEIQ for having 45475.0 shares of worth $0.57 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 4375.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54687.0.