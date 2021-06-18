EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Currently 230.36% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

For EHang Holdings Limited (EH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.78%, in the last five days EH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jun 15 when the stock touched $47.38- price level, adding 17.07% to its value on the day. EHang Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 86.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.17% in past 5-day. EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) showed a performance of 83.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.52 Million shares which calculate 2.12 days to cover the short interests.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for EHang Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Growth Interface Management Llc is the top institutional holder at EH for having 1.85 Million shares of worth $68.52 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carmignac Gestion, which was holding about 745.77 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.62 Million.

On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 169000 shares of worth $6.26 Million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 99.45 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.6 Million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.