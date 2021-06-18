Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Adds 1.8% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw 5,655,186 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0.01 or 0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $102.1 Million. That closing price of CSCW’s stock is at a discount of -136.28% from its 52-week high price of $2.67 and is indicating a premium of 68.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days CSCW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jun 11 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 9.6% to its value on the day. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 60.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.8% in past 5-day. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) showed a performance of 20.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $120 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10519.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $120 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10519.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10519.47% for stock’s current value.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CSCW for having 243.55 Thousand shares of worth $433.52 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 132.41 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $235.69 Thousand.