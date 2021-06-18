CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Crashes 0% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $13.09?

In last trading session, CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw 1,507,630 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.09 trading at $1.04 or 8.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $724.45 Million. That closing price of CMLF’s stock is at a discount of -107.64% from its 52-week high price of $27.18 and is indicating a premium of 26.2% from its 52-week low price of $9.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 716.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.63%, in the last five days CMLF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jun 11 when the stock touched $13.39- price level, adding 2.21% to its value on the day. CM Life Sciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.56% in past 5-day. CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) showed a performance of 20.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71 institutions for CM Life Sciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CMLF for having 4.23 Million shares of worth $63.01 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Management Ltd, which was holding about 3.38 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.32 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4398159 shares of worth $55.68 Million or 9.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.9 Million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.