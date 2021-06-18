China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Is Down -6.36% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.14 trading at $0.05 or 1.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.35M. That most recent trading price of CLEU’s stock is at a discount of -233.12% from its 52-week high price of $10.46 and is indicating a premium of 3.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.47%, in the last five days CLEU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $3.14 price level, adding 16.93% to its value on the day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -19.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.95% in past 5-day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) showed a performance of -6.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.40% institutions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLEU for having 45904.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 35084.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.