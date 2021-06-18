ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) 69.18% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw 8,389,736 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.96 trading at $0.61 or 1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.79 Billion. That closing price of CHPT’s stock is at a discount of -54.82% from its 52-week high price of $49.48 and is indicating a premium of 69.18% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.95%, in the last five days CHPT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jun 17 when the stock touched $33.28- price level, adding 3.97% to its value on the day. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.78% in past 5-day. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) showed a performance of 38.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.24 Million shares which calculate 2.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +43.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.39% for stock’s current value.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.09 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.97 Million in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%