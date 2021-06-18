Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Rebounded 67.69% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw 3.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.75 trading at $0.07 or 0.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.65B. That most recent trading price of CVE’s stock is at a discount of -8.21% from its 52-week high price of $10.55 and is indicating a premium of 67.69% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days CVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $9.75 price level, adding 7.58% to its value on the day. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 60.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.97% in past 5-day. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) showed a performance of 17.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.6 million shares which calculate 1.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.69% for stock’s current value.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cenovus Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 154.72% while that of industry is 37.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -78.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.57 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.53 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2018. Company posted $3.04 billion and $3.18 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.50% while estimating it to be 11.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.10% during past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.31%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.03 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.91%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.77% institutions for Cenovus Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at CVE for having 215.79 million shares of worth $1.62 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 10.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ConocoPhillips, which was holding about 208.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.56 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 125.92 million shares of worth $946.94 million or 6.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 74.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $449.12 million in the company or a holder of 3.69% of company’s stock.