CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) At $55.79: So What?

In recent trading session, CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) saw 4.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.79 trading at $17.63 or 46.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $639.94M. That most recent trading price of CAI’s stock is at a premium of 10.0% from its 52-week high price of $50.21 and is indicating a premium of 72.2% from its 52-week low price of $15.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 164.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CAI International Inc. (CAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.78 in the current quarter.

CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 46.20%, in the last five days CAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $55.79 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. CAI International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 22.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.82% in past 5-day. CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) showed a performance of -9.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $56.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.38% for stock’s current value.

CAI International Inc. (CAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CAI International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.19% while that of industry is 18.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 119.80% in the current quarter and calculating 87.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $83.05 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $75.72 million and $79.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.70% while estimating it to be 12.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

CAI Dividends

CAI International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.09% institutions for CAI International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CAI for having 1.39 million shares of worth $63.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.52 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $20.94 million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.42 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.