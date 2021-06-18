BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) down -26.89% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw 1,221,726 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.65 trading at $0.45 or 4.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $540.34 Million. That closing price of BTCM’s stock is at a discount of -262.69% from its 52-week high price of $35 and is indicating a premium of 73.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 875.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 590.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.89%, in the last five days BTCM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jun 17 when the stock touched $10.18- price level, adding 5.21% to its value on the day. BIT Mining Limited’s shares saw a change of 7.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.46% in past 5-day. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) showed a performance of -26.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for BIT Mining Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at BTCM for having 3.5 Million shares of worth $74.89 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 219.96 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.7 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 31211 shares of worth $247.19 Thousand or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.53 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $170.54 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.