Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) Shares Dropped -0.30% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In recent trading session, Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.88 trading at -$0.1 or -1.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $905.59M. That most recent trading price of AACQ’s stock is at a discount of -41.8% from its 52-week high price of $14.01 and is indicating a premium of 3.14% from its 52-week low price of $9.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.05%, in the last five days AACQ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $9.88 price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Artius Acquisition Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.30% in past 5-day. Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) showed a performance of 1.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -203.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -122.67% for stock’s current value.

AACQ Dividends

Artius Acquisition Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s Major holders

Merger Fund, The is the top institutional holder at AACQ for having 0.85 million shares of worth $9.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 1.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd, which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.37 million.