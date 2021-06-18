Analysts Say That Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Is Likely To Make It To $18.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.84 trading at $0.14 or 2.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $75.24M. That most recent trading price of EDSA’s stock is at a discount of -227.05% from its 52-week high price of $19.10 and is indicating a premium of 30.65% from its 52-week low price of $4.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 90710.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.46%, in the last five days EDSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/18/21 when the stock touched $5.84 price level, adding 6.86% to its value on the day. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.06% in past 5-day. Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) showed a performance of -9.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52630.0 shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -208.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -208.22% for stock’s current value.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Edesa Biotech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -52.70% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.00% in the current quarter and calculating -40.90% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.60% during past 5 years.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.60% institutions for Edesa Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EDSA for having 57789.0 shares of worth $0.31 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 29229.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 54340.0 shares of worth $0.29 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23757.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.