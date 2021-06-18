AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Currently 19.58% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw 299,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.2. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.73 trading at $5.55 or 10.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.18 Billion. That closing price of AMC’s stock is at a discount of -19.58% from its 52-week high price of $72.62 and is indicating a premium of 96.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 222.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 147.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.93 in the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -91.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -73.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -98.35% for stock’s current value.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +2023.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80% while that of industry is 34.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.7% in the current quarter and calculating 93.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 94.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $375.28 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $790.38 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.01% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 306 institutions for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMC for having 37.44 Million shares of worth $382.28 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.33 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $279.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12443219 shares of worth $127.05 Million or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.77 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $109.99 Million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.