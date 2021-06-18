AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw 2,379,503 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.9 trading at -$1.7 or -11.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $311.8 Million. That closing price of AGMH’s stock is at a discount of -105.43% from its 52-week high price of $26.5 and is indicating a premium of 14.73% from its 52-week low price of $11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.64%, in the last five days AGMH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jun 17 when the stock touched $26.50- price level, adding 51.32% to its value on the day. AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.88% in past 5-day. AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) showed a performance of 2.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -62% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for AGM Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGMH for having 12.24 Thousand shares of worth $144.41 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.