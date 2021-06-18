After A -27.63% Fall This Year Is Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 6,196,936 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.2 trading at $0.84 or 2.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.88 Billion. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -139.35% from its 52-week high price of $69.89 and is indicating a premium of 82.53% from its 52-week low price of $5.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.96%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jun 14 when the stock touched $31.45- price level, adding 7.15% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of -27.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.12% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of 11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.04 Million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jumia Technologies AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -19.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.88% while that of industry is 19.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 27.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.83 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.78 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $33.19 Million and $41.27 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.1% while estimating it to be 3.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 224 institutions for Jumia Technologies AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at JMIA for having 9.17 Million shares of worth $325.22 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.61 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.21 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6724836 shares of worth $297.98 Million or 6.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 659.39 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.38 Million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.