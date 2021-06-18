12-month price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) now sits at $0.25

In last trading session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw 4,606,132 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $110.59 Million. That closing price of ACST’s stock is at a discount of -130.19% from its 52-week high price of $1.22 and is indicating a premium of 67.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days ACST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jun 14 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 9.4% to its value on the day. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 61.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.79% in past 5-day. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) showed a performance of 20.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.61 Million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -52.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -52.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.83% for stock’s current value.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Acasti Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at ACST for having 913.65 Thousand shares of worth $548.19 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 378.81 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $227.28 Thousand.