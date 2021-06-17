ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), Stock Drops -16.06% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at -$0.04 or -1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $601.12M. That closing price of ZIOP’s stock is at a discount of -114.8% from its 52-week high price of $5.95 and is indicating a premium of 25.63% from its 52-week low price of $2.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.42%, in the last five days ZIOP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 15.81% to its value on the day. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.29% in past 5-day. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) showed a performance of -11.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.34 million shares which calculate 26.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -170.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.3% for stock’s current value.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.68% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -20.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.60%.

ZIOP Dividends

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.67% institutions for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZIOP for having 18.68 million shares of worth $67.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.05 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.77 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.32 million shares of worth $28.78 million or 3.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.07 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.