Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Could Actually Go To $28.30 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.14 trading at $0.35 or 6.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $535.63M. That most recent trading price of YRD’s stock is at a discount of -10.75% from its 52-week high price of $6.80 and is indicating a premium of 56.03% from its 52-week low price of $2.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 267.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.06%, in the last five days YRD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $6.14 price level, adding 4.36% to its value on the day. Yiren Digital Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 73.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.88% in past 5-day. Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) showed a performance of 58.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 4.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -360.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -360.91% for stock’s current value.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.95 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020. Company posted $316.74 million and $293.8 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -72.20% while estimating it to be -58.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -162.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.49%.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.72% institutions for Yiren Digital Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at YRD for having 0.88 million shares of worth $4.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.79 million.

On the other hand, Davis Global Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.37 million shares of worth $1.29 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.