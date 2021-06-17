With 49.8% Distance From Low, Is Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw 3.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at -$0.33 or -11.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.49M. That closing price of ANY’s stock is at a discount of -126.53% from its 52-week high price of $5.55 and is indicating a premium of 49.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.87%, in the last five days ANY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $2.45 price level, adding 34.67% to its value on the day. Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares saw a change of 71.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.50% in past 5-day. Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) showed a performance of 61.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1532.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1532.65% for stock’s current value.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2018. Company posted $18.72 million and $21.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.00% while estimating it to be 10.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.86% institutions for Sphere 3D Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. is the top institutional holder at ANY for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 2000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5220.0.