With 38.98% From The Low, Is Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.31 trading at $0.26 or 6.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.72M. That most recent trading price of SQFT’s stock is at a discount of -137.59% from its 52-week high price of $10.24 and is indicating a premium of 38.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 379.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.42%, in the last five days SQFT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $4.31 price level, adding 9.07% to its value on the day. Presidio Property Trust Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.95% in past 5-day. Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) showed a performance of 29.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54690.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.01% for stock’s current value.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.78 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.60%.

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.04% institutions for Presidio Property Trust Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. WealthPlan Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at SQFT for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., which was holding about 37184.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.