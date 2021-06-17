With 23.33% Distance From Low, Is Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at $0.0 or 0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.01M. That closing price of TLGT’s stock is at a discount of -445.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.27 and is indicating a premium of 23.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teligent Inc. (TLGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.33%, in the last five days TLGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 8.8% to its value on the day. Teligent Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.35% in past 5-day. Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) showed a performance of 18.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.67% for stock’s current value.

Teligent Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

The company lost -25.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.40% in the current quarter and calculating 92.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.49 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $13.59 million and $14.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -22.80% while estimating it to be -25.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.37% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -214.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

TLGT Dividends

Teligent Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.42% institutions for Teligent Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLGT for having 4.16 million shares of worth $2.58 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Silverback Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.4 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.27 million shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.