Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Is 27.16% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw 2.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.40 trading at -$0.22 or -1.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.18B. That most recent trading price of VIPS’s stock is at a discount of -125.49% from its 52-week high price of $46.00 and is indicating a premium of 27.16% from its 52-week low price of $14.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.07%, in the last five days VIPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $20.40 price level, adding 9.41% to its value on the day. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -26.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.33% in past 5-day. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) showed a performance of -15.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.67 million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $222.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $144.12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $332.66. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1530.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -606.47% for stock’s current value.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vipshop Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.58% while that of industry is -22.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.60% in the current quarter and calculating 9.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.65 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.2 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $3.6 billion and $3.56 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.20% while estimating it to be 17.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.95%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.69% institutions for Vipshop Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VIPS for having 21.69 million shares of worth $647.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, which was holding about 19.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $590.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.72 million shares of worth $156.75 million or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.6 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $153.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.