TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $75.00.

In last trading session, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) saw 1.4 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.28 trading at -$5.25 or -9.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.49B. That closing price of TSP’s stock is at a discount of -31.23% from its 52-week high price of $65.98 and is indicating a premium of 36.1% from its 52-week low price of $32.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.45%, in the last five days TSP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $50.28 price level, adding 23.8% to its value on the day. TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.92% in past 5-day. TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) showed a performance of 39.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.15 million shares which calculate 10.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.42% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.50%.

TSP Dividends

TuSimple Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.21% institutions for TuSimple Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF is the top institutional holder at TSP for having 4.59 million shares of worth $176.0 million. And as of May 30, 2021, it was holding 2.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, which was holding about 0.77 million shares on May 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.65 million.