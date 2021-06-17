Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Shares Plunged -1.96% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands at last check today. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.92 trading at -$0.07 or -0.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That most recent trading price of TBA’s stock is at a discount of -32.96% from its 52-week high price of $13.19 and is indicating a discount of -0.2% from its 52-week low price of $9.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.70%, in the last five days TBA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $9.92 price level, adding 4.25% to its value on the day. Thoma Bravo Advantage’s shares saw a change of -15.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.96% in past 5-day. Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) showed a performance of -1.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 3.54 days to cover the short interests.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.03% institutions for Thoma Bravo Advantage that are currently holding shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at TBA for having 6.0 million shares of worth $62.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 5.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.89 million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.62 million shares of worth $50.5 million or 4.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.