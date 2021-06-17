The Honest Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HNST) Forecasted Growth Is -18.98% Or More

In last trading session, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) saw 3.52 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.65 trading at -$0.63 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.66B. That closing price of HNST’s stock is at a discount of -35.3% from its 52-week high price of $23.88 and is indicating a premium of 17.62% from its 52-week low price of $14.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Honest Company Inc. (HNST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.45%, in the last five days HNST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $17.65 price level, adding 9.76% to its value on the day. The Honest Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.92% in past 5-day. The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) showed a performance of 10.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.32 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.68% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.50%.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.86% institutions for The Honest Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.