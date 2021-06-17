The GEO Group Inc. Shares Rise 32.05% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) saw 14.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.30 trading at $0.68 or 10.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $851.11M. That closing price of GEO’s stock is at a discount of -88.36% from its 52-week high price of $13.75 and is indicating a premium of 32.05% from its 52-week low price of $4.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 35.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.27%, in the last five days GEO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $7.30 price level, adding 11.41% to its value on the day. The GEO Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.05% in past 5-day. The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) showed a performance of 15.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.73 million shares which calculate 10.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.11% for stock’s current value.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The GEO Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.76% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $561.18 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $556.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $587.83 million of sales in current quarter. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.50%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.23% institutions for The GEO Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GEO for having 20.79 million shares of worth $161.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.22 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.36 million shares of worth $57.08 million or 6.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.42 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48.47 million in the company or a holder of 4.43% of company’s stock.