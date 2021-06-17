The 12-Month Price Target For Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Is Now $12.00.

In recent trading session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.35 trading at $0.06 or 1.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $683.61M. That most recent trading price of SPPI’s stock is at a discount of -20.46% from its 52-week high price of $5.24 and is indicating a premium of 35.17% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.40%, in the last five days SPPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $4.35 price level, adding 4.19% to its value on the day. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.15% in past 5-day. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) showed a performance of 24.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.63 million shares which calculate 6.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -175.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.94% for stock’s current value.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.81% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.70% in the current quarter and calculating 35.10% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.20% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.50%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.61% institutions for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPPI for having 28.17 million shares of worth $91.85 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 17.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 13.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.79 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.73 million shares of worth $31.73 million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.02 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.05 million in the company or a holder of 5.58% of company’s stock.