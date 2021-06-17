Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Currently -61.8% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.90 trading at $0.53 or 6.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $124.89M. That closing price of SNPX’s stock is at a discount of -61.8% from its 52-week high price of $14.40 and is indicating a premium of 70.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 89.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a -. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.33%, in the last five days SNPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/11/21 when the stock touched $8.90 price level, adding 15.56% to its value on the day. Synaptogenix Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.71% in past 5-day. Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) showed a performance of 64.81% in past 30-days.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.24% institutions for Synaptogenix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors is the top institutional holder at SNPX for having 750.0 shares of worth $6600.0. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1405.0 shares of worth $12364.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 273.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2402.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.