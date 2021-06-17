Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Currently -61.8% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Currently -61.8% B...

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Currently -61.8% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.90 trading at $0.53 or 6.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $124.89M. That closing price of SNPX’s stock is at a discount of -61.8% from its 52-week high price of $14.40 and is indicating a premium of 70.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 89.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

For Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a -. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.33%, in the last five days SNPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/11/21 when the stock touched $8.90 price level, adding 15.56% to its value on the day. Synaptogenix Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.71% in past 5-day. Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) showed a performance of 64.81% in past 30-days.

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.24% institutions for Synaptogenix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors is the top institutional holder at SNPX for having 750.0 shares of worth $6600.0. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1405.0 shares of worth $12364.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 273.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2402.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam