Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Is Up 17.56% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw 3.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.37 trading at $2.16 or 9.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.37B. That closing price of SBLK’s stock is at a premium of 4.43% from its 52-week high price of $23.29 and is indicating a premium of 75.91% from its 52-week low price of $5.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.24 in the current quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.73%, in the last five days SBLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $24.37 price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s shares saw a change of 175.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.38% in past 5-day. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) showed a performance of 17.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.08 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 58.97% for stock’s current value.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 218.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2,605.88% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 752.60% in the current quarter and calculating 350.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $294.32 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $291.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 158.00%.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.92%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.99% institutions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SBLK for having 39.01 million shares of worth $572.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 39.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.01 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.95 million shares of worth $28.67 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.57 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.