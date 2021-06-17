SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $21.83?

In last trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 9.54 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.83 trading at $1.03 or 4.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.41B. That closing price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -29.45% from its 52-week high price of $28.26 and is indicating a premium of 53.73% from its 52-week low price of $10.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.95%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $21.83 price level, adding 6.71% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 75.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.87% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of 41.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.52% for stock’s current value.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.41% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.