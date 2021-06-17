Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $15.00

In last trading session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.95 trading at $0.03 or 0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $157.95M. That closing price of STSA’s stock is at a discount of -629.29% from its 52-week high price of $36.10 and is indicating a premium of 29.29% from its 52-week low price of $3.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 130.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.61%, in the last five days STSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $4.95 price level, adding 8.16% to its value on the day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.71% in past 5-day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) showed a performance of 0.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.69 million shares which calculate 7.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -203.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.01% for stock’s current value.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 32.23% while that of industry is 8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.90% in the current quarter and calculating 26.10% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -68.60%.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.16% institutions for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at STSA for having 5.91 million shares of worth $34.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 18.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.72 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $1.36 million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.