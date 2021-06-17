Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Currently -569.73% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw 1.37 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at -$0.14 or -7.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $171.96M. That closing price of NEW’s stock is at a discount of -569.73% from its 52-week high price of $12.39 and is indicating a premium of 9.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 797.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Puxin Limited (NEW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.04%, in the last five days NEW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 26.87% to its value on the day. Puxin Limited’s shares saw a change of -68.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.95% in past 5-day. Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) showed a performance of -26.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $88.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $88.41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $88.41. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4678.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4678.92% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.90%.

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.94% institutions for Puxin Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NEW for having 2.25 million shares of worth $8.99 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franchise Capital Limited, which was holding about 1.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.65 million.

On the other hand, iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 38360.0 shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.