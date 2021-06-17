Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Could Really Rise To $30.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw 16.48 million shares changing hands at last check today. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.24 trading at $0.44 or 1.77% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.54B. That most recent trading price of PLTR’s stock is at a discount of -78.29% from its 52-week high price of $45.00 and is indicating a premium of 64.74% from its 52-week low price of $8.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 58.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days PLTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $25.24 price level, adding 1.21% to its value on the day. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.61% in past 5-day. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) showed a performance of 21.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 68.64 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.65% for stock’s current value.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palantir Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.32% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $357.25 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $379.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $289.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting 31.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -83.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.39%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.13% institutions for Palantir Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PLTR for having 25.3 million shares of worth $589.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Founders Fund Ill Management, LLC, which was holding about 22.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $515.2 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.46 million shares of worth $515.5 million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $230.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.