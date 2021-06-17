New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Has Made The 7.89% Recovery, Could Gain Another -138.59% Ahead

In last trading session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw 54.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.37 trading at -$1.17 or -12.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.63B. That closing price of EDU’s stock is at a discount of -138.59% from its 52-week high price of $19.97 and is indicating a premium of 7.89% from its 52-week low price of $7.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.26%, in the last five days EDU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $8.37 price level, adding 18.66% to its value on the day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.21% in past 5-day. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) showed a performance of -32.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56.46 million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -181.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.75% for stock’s current value.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.67% while that of industry is 27.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 36.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.43 billion in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2021. Company posted $798.47 million of sales in current quarter. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.20%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.79%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.84% institutions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EDU for having 83.84 million shares of worth $1.17 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP, which was holding about 70.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $987.51 million.

On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 25.02 million shares of worth $419.08 million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.43 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $325.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.