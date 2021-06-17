Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Share Price Rebounds 12.05% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.0 or -0.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $117.03M. That closing price of MKD’s stock is at a discount of -368.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 12.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a -. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.38%, in the last five days MKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 8.69% to its value on the day. Molecular Data Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.44% in past 5-day. Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) showed a performance of -1.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.84 million shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.20%.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.60% institutions for Molecular Data Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MKD for having 17.65 million shares of worth $14.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 14.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shen, Neil, Nanpeng, which was holding about 4.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.15 million.