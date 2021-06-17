McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Could Experience 73.77% Growth

In last trading session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw 9.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at -$0.04 or -2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $734.32M. That closing price of MUX’s stock is at a discount of -5.73% from its 52-week high price of $1.66 and is indicating a premium of 44.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.48%, in the last five days MUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/16/21 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 8.19% to its value on the day. McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of 59.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.08% in past 5-day. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) showed a performance of 15.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.61 million shares which calculate 8.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.46% for stock’s current value.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that McEwen Mining Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 64.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.06% while that of industry is 23.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.55 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -128.70%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.44% institutions for McEwen Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MUX for having 22.34 million shares of worth $23.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 4.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, which was holding about 15.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.77 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20.86 million shares of worth $25.03 million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.8 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.