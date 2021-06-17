Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Has Risen By 50.66 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 12.13 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.40 trading at $0.19 or 0.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.68B. That closing price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -67.96% from its 52-week high price of $47.70 and is indicating a premium of 49.61% from its 52-week low price of $14.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Li Auto Inc. (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.67%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $28.40 price level, adding 2.04% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.54% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of 50.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.53 million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $238.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $146.98 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $397.36. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1299.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -417.54% for stock’s current value.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Li Auto Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.00% while that of industry is 21.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.60% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 108.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $688.8 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $821.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $300.99 million and $386.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 128.80% while estimating it to be 112.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.10%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.79% institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LI for having 14.8 million shares of worth $370.09 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 2.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, which was holding about 12.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $319.68 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.47 million shares of worth $111.77 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $38.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.