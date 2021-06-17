LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Projected To Shrink By -847.02% Or More

In last trading session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw 2.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.74 trading at -$0.12 or -0.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.23B. That closing price of LX’s stock is at a discount of -21.04% from its 52-week high price of $15.42 and is indicating a premium of 52.59% from its 52-week low price of $6.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days LX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 06/15/21 when the stock touched $12.74 price level, adding 3.56% to its value on the day. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 90.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.91% in past 5-day. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) showed a performance of 54.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 million shares which calculate 2.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $107.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $96.54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120.65. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -847.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -657.77% for stock’s current value.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 91.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 285.42% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.30% in the current quarter and calculating 30.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.36%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.98% institutions for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. is the top institutional holder at LX for having 15.51 million shares of worth $156.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 11.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Cederberg Capital Ltd, which was holding about 7.88 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $11.55 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.24 million shares on Jan 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.