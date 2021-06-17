Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Climbs 36.80% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $94.20?

In recent trading session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $94.20 trading at $2.86 or 3.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.47B. That most recent trading price of LEN’s stock is at a discount of -17.42% from its 52-week high price of $110.61 and is indicating a premium of 39.36% from its 52-week low price of $57.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lennar Corporation (LEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.97 in the current quarter.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.13%, in the last five days LEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $94.20 price level, adding 1.1% to its value on the day. Lennar Corporation’s shares saw a change of 19.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.73% in past 5-day. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) showed a performance of -6.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.48 million shares which calculate 4.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $110.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $97.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $121.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.97% for stock’s current value.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lennar Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.30% while that of industry is 38.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.10% in the current quarter and calculating 12.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.14 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.73 billion in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2021. Company posted $6.83 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting 13.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.70%.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.09%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.00 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.42%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.76% institutions for Lennar Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LEN for having 28.72 million shares of worth $2.91 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 10.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 24.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.5 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.54 million shares of worth $762.9 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $635.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.