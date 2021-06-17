JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Currently -123.82% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.30 trading at -$0.01 or -0.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.68B. That closing price of JKS’s stock is at a discount of -123.82% from its 52-week high price of $90.20 and is indicating a premium of 62.11% from its 52-week low price of $15.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.02%, in the last five days JKS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/11/21 when the stock touched $40.30 price level, adding 14.44% to its value on the day. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -34.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.12% in past 5-day. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) showed a performance of 32.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.18 million shares which calculate 5.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.51 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 74.22% for stock’s current value.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -50.00% while that of industry is 10.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -103.10% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021. Company posted $1.2 billion of sales in current quarter. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.00%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -75.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.87%.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.94% institutions for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at JKS for having 2.75 million shares of worth $114.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 1.79 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.66 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.54 million shares of worth $56.34 million or 5.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.14 million in the company or a holder of 3.15% of company’s stock.