iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Is Currently -160.0% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw 5.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.40 trading at $2.25 or 22.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $89.12M. That most recent trading price of ISUN’s stock is at a discount of -160.0% from its 52-week high price of $32.24 and is indicating a premium of 75.73% from its 52-week low price of $3.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 286.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iSun Inc. (ISUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.17%, in the last five days ISUN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $12.40 price level, adding 11.3% to its value on the day. iSun Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.43% in past 5-day. iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) showed a performance of 24.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.45 million shares which calculate 2.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.58% for stock’s current value.

iSun Inc. (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iSun Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 65.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 95.00% while that of industry is 10.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 120.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.51 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.10%.

iSun Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.81% institutions for iSun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at ISUN for having 0.55 million shares of worth $7.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of The West, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 52232.0 shares of worth $0.7 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47400.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.