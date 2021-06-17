Is Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA), -32.23% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.91 trading at -$1.56 or -6.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.27B. That closing price of TUYA’s stock is at a discount of -32.23% from its 52-week high price of $27.65 and is indicating a premium of 24.92% from its 52-week low price of $15.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuya Inc. (TUYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.94%, in the last five days TUYA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $20.91 price level, adding 15.99% to its value on the day. Tuya Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.41% in past 5-day. Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) showed a performance of 10.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.71 million shares which calculate 3.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.48. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -31.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.35% for stock’s current value.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.04 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $109.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.80%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.92% institutions for Tuya Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.