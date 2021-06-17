Is Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Expensive At $1.39? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw 1.7 million shares changing hands. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.15 or -9.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.65M. That closing price of QK’s stock is at a discount of -691.37% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 30.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 448.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Q&K International Group Limited (QK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.74%, in the last five days QK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/10/21 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 33.81% to its value on the day. Q&K International Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -48.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.20% in past 5-day. Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) showed a performance of 6.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 75400.0 shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $74.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $74.83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $74.83. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5283.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5283.45% for stock’s current value.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

The company lost -64.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,657.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -100.60%.

QK Dividends

Q&K International Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.47% institutions for Q&K International Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at QK for having 4.0 million shares of worth $10.4 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SAIF Advisors Limited, which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.4 million.