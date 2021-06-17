Is Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $31.18?

In recent trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 5.58 million shares changing hands at last check today. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.18 trading at $3.2 or 11.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That most recent trading price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -204.07% from its 52-week high price of $94.81 and is indicating a premium of 38.9% from its 52-week low price of $19.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.44%, in the last five days NNOX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/17/21 when the stock touched $31.18 price level, adding 6.51% to its value on the day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -38.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.85% in past 5-day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) showed a performance of 29.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.09 million shares which calculate 3.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.47% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.08% for stock’s current value.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -115.09% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is calculating -115.40% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -141.80%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.32% institutions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at NNOX for having 0.47 million shares of worth $19.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse AG, which was holding about 0.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.75 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $3.95 million or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 62818.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.