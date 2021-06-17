Is GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN), -12.5% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) saw 2.38 million shares changing hands at last check today. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.84 trading at -$0.26 or -6.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $631.32M. That most recent trading price of GGN’s stock is at a discount of -12.5% from its 52-week high price of $4.32 and is indicating a premium of 15.89% from its 52-week low price of $3.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 892.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.38%, in the last five days GGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 06/14/21 when the stock touched $3.84 price level, adding 10.9% to its value on the day. GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust’s shares saw a change of 16.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.07% in past 5-day. GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) showed a performance of 3.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

GGN Dividends

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.78%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.36 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 12.25%.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.42% institutions for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at GGN for having 2.24 million shares of worth $7.78 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oxbow Advisors, which was holding about 1.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.33 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Zacks Multi Asset Income ETF and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $1.36 million or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.